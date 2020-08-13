This Week’s Comings and Goings

Steve DeGennaro has been named chief financial officer of Marcus & Millichap, effective August 17, 2020. He was most recently chief financial officer for InTouch Technologies, acquired by Teladoc Health, Inc. DeGennaro is succeeding Marty Louie, who is staying with the company as senior vice president of corporate initiatives.

Red Roof has promoted many of its executives on its franchise development and operations teams, including: Matthew Hostetler to chief development officer; Fouad Malouf to senior vice president, franchise operations; Alex Shamsuddin to regional vice president, franchise development, west coast; Rick Schaeffer to regional vice president, franchise development, east coast; Glenn Galbraith to vice president of franchise operations; and Jane Palumbo to vice president of franchise operations.

Peachtree Hotel Group has promoted Patrick Short to president of its hotel operations and management division, Peachtree Hospitality Management (PHM). Short was previously interim president of PHM since March 2020, and he was corporate vice president of operations before the interim president role.

Effective December 18, 2020, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has announced Luke Mayhew, non-executive director, is retiring from the Board of IHG. Graham Allan will be appointed to independent non-executive director of IHG, and he will be joining the IHG Board, effective September 1, 2020.

Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment has promoted David Martinelli to chief marketing officer. Before the promotion, Martinelli was vice president of customer relationship management. In addition, Judy-Newman Locke has been named vice president of human resources management, and she will implement and develop strategies for the company.

Kimberly O’Fallon has been promoted to chief operating officer for InnVentures, a third-party hotel management company. As chief operating officer, O’Fallon will grow the company’s extended-stay and select-service segmentation across the United States; she is also searching for opportunities to grow the company overall.

Kasia Mays has been appointed chief operating officer for CGI Real Estate Investment Strategies, where she will lead the company’s human resources, investor relations, and public relations strategies. She is also leading Bread and Salt Hospitality, an affiliate of CGI Real Estate Investment Strategies.

Ashish Thalakkat has been named executive pastry chef for the Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown. During his career, Thalakkat worked in the pastry departments for hotels including the Claremont Club and Spa; the Fairmont Express, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada; and the Grand Hyatt Muscat in Muscat Oman.

The Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Collection Resorts, in Telluride, Colo., is welcoming Executive Chef Bill Greenwood. He will lead the property’s food and beverage operations, in-room dining, and catering services. Greenwood previously worked for Beano’s Cabin, a fine-dining restaurant in Beaver Creek, Colo.

John Deck is general manager and Else Miller is director of sales for the AC Hotel Greenville. Deck was most recently corporate food and beverage director for Auro Hotels, and he has worked for Marriott and Hyatt during his career. And Miller has worked for brands including SpringHill Suites, Residence Inn, Hyatt Regency, and Hilton.

Todd Kinney is joining the Hyatt House Tampa Avion Park, opening at the end of 2020, as general manager. Kinney was most recently regional vice president of operations for McKibbon Hospitality, where he led a portfolio of 14 hotels. Before McKibbon, Kinney was a general manager for multiple Tampa Bay area hotels.

The Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago has promoted Joel Contor to director of sales and marketing, where he will oversee financial performance and strategic direction. Contor was previously associate director of sales and marketing, where he led internal and external marketing plans for the property.

