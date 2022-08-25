Hotel Fraye Nashville Midtown, Curio Collection by Hilton, Opens

NASHVILLE, Tennessee—Hotel Fraye Nashville Midtown, Curio Collection by Hilton, debuted in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood. Developed by Eagle Realty in partnership with Greystar and Whitman Peterson with Concord Hospitality Enterprises, Hotel Fraye joins the portfolio of more than 120 Curio Collection by Hilton hotels worldwide. Concord Hospitality Enterprises will manage the hotel.

The 200-room Hotel Fraye encompasses a signature ground-floor restaurant alongside a lobby, rooftop bar and lounge, and amenities such as a cabana-clad pool and modern fitness center with Peloton technology and a yoga studio. Guestrooms have concrete high ceilings, exposed brick, and metal furnishings with automatic sensory lighting and furniture pieces. With nearly 6,000 square feet of event space, the seventh floor includes an outdoor terrace.

“Hotel Fraye is a celebration of all the elements that have propelled Nashville to a global stage. From its world-class dining to its artist community to its cool attitude, the best of the city is experienced here,” said Richard Rose, general manager. “Come as you are, and we’ll take care of the rest.”

“Hotel Fraye not only marks the brand’s debut in Nashville, but also Hilton’s first lifestyle hotel in the city, and we are excited to see the continued growth of this one-of-a-kind collection,” said Jenna Hackett, global brand head of Canopy by Hilton and Curio & Tapestry Collections by Hilton.

Designed by R2L and constructed by JE Dunn, the interiors were tailored by EOA Group drawing inspiration from Nashville’s history, spirit, and culture, with details alluding to a woman’s journey to carve her own path in Music City. EOA partnered with DAC Art Consulting to curate the artwork of her journey. The interiors have patterns, a variety of compositions, and marble accents. Chandeliers and light fixtures vary by room and add moments representative of gemstones and jewelry. Public spaces and guestrooms have graffiti murals, fashion editorial–style photography, and abstract art pieces, all alluding to a female muse. Even Hotel Fraye’s opening date—102 years after the 1920 ratification of the 19th amendment, where Tennessee played a role in securing women’s right to vote—guides discovery into Nashville’s bold past, present, and future.

Hotel Fraye’s restaurant and bar concepts include the seventh-floor Eddie Ate Dynamite, a rooftop bar and lounge with indoor and outdoor spaces, and Gathre, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Executive Chef Tony Fraske’s partnerships with regional farms illustrate a Tennessee-to-table approach throughout menus. The rooftop has live music seven days a week. Gathre offers a twist on modern American cuisine rooted in the region. Exclusive to hotel guests and residences of Fallyn, the adjoining residential building also developed by Greystar, the pool deck offers poolside dining and drinking, plus catering services for cabanas.

Hotel Fraye meetings and event spaces are spread across four rooms on the seventh floor, including a 3,000-square-foot ballroom with a capacity of 275. Equipped with technology, floor-to-ceiling windows, and décor, each room has a personality, with enhancements such as a King Hospitality Suite and a living wall located. Also among the business amenities is the X-Chair, which brings 21st-century technology and design to business meetings, enabling users to choose their comfort level with massage features and the option for a heated or cooled seat.