Nobu Hotels Implements IDeaS G3 RMS

MINNEAPOLIS—IDeaS announced its G3 Revenue Management Software (RMS) is now the revenue management provider for Nobu Hotels. The software has been implemented at seven Nobu properties globally and will be the exclusive RMS for all future properties.

The Nobu Hotels management team decided to implement G3 RMS across its portfolio to help ensure automated revenue management decisions, increased optimization, and efficiency, as well as provide hotel staff with accessible data.

Automated decision making—G3 RMS makes decisions powered with SAS High Performance Analytics without requiring the manual implementation and approval of recommendations by hotel staff. For brands like Nobu Hotels, this automation helps guide their properties into strategic pricing and rate availability decisions in an often-shifting travel landscape.

Accessible, user-friendly reporting—IDeaS heat map allows general managers to access and understand collected data. This feature visually displays data so that all users can interpret the information immediately.

Fostering collaboration across commercial teams—The self-paced activation training IDeaS provides ensures that all staff at each property take part in the implementation process. Nobu requires all general managers to participate in the training program to ensure each property is engaged in the RMS from the beginning.

Sam Keyte, corporate director of revenue optimization, Nobu Hotels, said, “By selecting a preferred RMS provider we can now work strategically as a team. This system ensures our commercial teams are working together from the top down. This collaboration provides the insights we need to drive our profitability forward and has shown immediate and measurable results.”

Advertisement

Ravi Mehrotra, president and co-founder of IDeaS, “Our partnership with Nobu Hotels is proof of our similar company cultures and values. IDeaS and Nobu Hotels are brands that understand the importance of collaboration, automation, and teamwork to ensure growth and success. We are excited to partner with Nobu to ensure the teams at each property see positive results in the ongoing optimization of their RMS efforts.”