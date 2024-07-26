The Legacy Hotel Breaks Ground in Medina, Ohio

MEDIA, Ohio—The groundbreaking ceremony for The Legacy Hotel in Medina, Ohio, will be held on the hotel’s site and attended by local and state officials, project partners, and community members on July 26, 2024.

Jason Stevenson, the project’s developer, said, “We are excited to bring The Legacy Hotel to Medina, creating a space that honors the rich history of this area while providing modern amenities and services. We take great pride in partnering with local contractors for this project, reinforcing our commitment to supporting our economy and ensuring that the craftsmanship and quality of work reflect the community’s standards. By working with local contractors, we not only boost the regional economy but also foster a sense of community and shared accomplishment.”

Joe Moffa, president of Riley Hotel Group, said, “Our team is committed to delivering an exceptional guest experience, ensuring that every visitor feels the unique charm of Medina. Being a resident, The Legacy Hotel will have a special meaning to me, symbolizing the growth and potential of our beloved community.”

The Legacy Hotel will offer 77 guestrooms and suites, over 110 dedicated parking spaces, indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, and three food and beverage outlets. It will also include an event venue designed to accommodate a variety of gatherings and functions.



Construction plans for The Legacy Hotel are already underway, with the demolition of existing buildings having begun. The construction phase is projected to take approximately one year, with an anticipated opening toward the end of 2025.

Tim Courtad, partner and president of Pride One Construction said, “We are dedicated to delivering a high-quality project on time and within budget, ensuring The Legacy Hotel becomes a cherished asset to Medina.”

The impact on the community is expected to provide opportunities for both visitors and residents.

“The City of Medina is very thankful and appreciative of the investment of The Legacy Hotel in our community,” said Mayor Dennis Hanwell. “This will provide more opportunities for visitors to enjoy multiple days in our Historic District and support our local economy. The hotel will further support our local industry, which regularly hosts out-of-state and international visitors.”