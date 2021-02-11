HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — In the first week of February, U.S. weekly hotel occupancy remained relatively flat from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data for the week of January 31-February 6, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2021 vs. Feb. 2-8, 2020 Occupancy: 40.9% (-30.5%)

ADR: $91.44 (-29.0%)

RevPAR: $37.44 (-50.6%)

Year over year, occupancy declined 30.5 percent to a level of 40.9 percent—up only slightly from 40.4 percent in the last week of January. Average daily rate (ADR) declined 29 percent year over year to $91.44 for the week of January 31-February 6, 2021, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 50.6 percent to $37.44.

Lifted by Super Bowl LV, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, saw the highest occupancy level among the Top 25 Markets: 62.9 percent. Among STR-defined submarkets, Tampa East saw the highest spike in Friday/Saturday occupancy (90.4 percent), while Tampa CBD/Airport posted the highest ADR ($379) on those nights. STR plans to release a more detailed Super Bowl analysis following next week’s data processing, which will include the night of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7.

Advertisement

Top 25 Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week of January 31-February 6, included Oahu Island, Hawaii (23.4 percent), and Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin (28 percent).

Overall, aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (38.9 percent) but higher ADR ($99.20) than all other markets.

Get Lodging Daily News delivered to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE