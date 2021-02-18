This Week’s Comings and Goings

Brian Young has been named executive vice president, investments, and chief financial officer for Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG). This is a new position, and Young will be overseeing HVMG’s strategic growth. Prior to HVMG, Young worked in various positions for Interstate Hotels & Resorts and Aimbridge Hospitality.

Travel + Leisure Co., formerly Wyndham Destinations, named Noah Brodsky to the new role of president, Travel + Leisure Group, where he will oversee the development and worldwide growth of new travel products and services. Brodsky will also retain his previous role of chief brand officer.

Aqua-Aston Hospitality has appointed Ben Kim to the newly created role of vice president of operational finance. Kim will manage and lead the operational finance team and cultivate relationships with hotel leadership. Kim was director of finance for Destination Residences Hawaii before Aqua-Aston Hospitality.

Radisson Hotel Group has appointed Tanya Taylor to executive vice president and general counsel, Americas. As part of this position, Taylor is joining the Radisson Hotel Group Americas Executive Committee. Before Radisson, Taylor was general counsel, head of legal business and affairs, for Yonder Media Mobile Inc.

Jena Ahlman has been named area director of sales for the Midas Hospitality Brooklyn Park, Minn., hotels, including the Home2 Suites and Hampton Inn. In this position, Ahlman is assisting in strategic planning for the hotels’ sales and marketing divisions. Before this position, she worked in numerous sales and business capacities.

Outrigger Hospitality Group has named Markus Krebs general manager of the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. Krebs is leading operations for the brand’s flagship resort. Throughout his career, Krebs has held management positions across the globe. He was most recently general manager of the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, Calif.

Sunni Dupree has been named general manager of Hotel Effie Sandestin, where she is serving as a mentor to hotel employees and supervising operations as the hotel works toward opening. Dupree has worked for brands including Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Hyatt Hotels. Previously, Dupree managed hotel experiences and programming for Highgate Hotels.

Turtle Bay Resort, a hotel by Benchmark reopening this summer after a renovation, has named Robert Marusi chief commercial officer. Prior to his new position, Marusi was director of sales and marketing for The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, Calif., and worked in the same role for the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club.

Josh Elliott has been named executive chef for THesis Hotel Miami, specifically leading the Mamey restaurant, the Mamey on 3rd rooftop area, and the market Orno restaurant. Before joining THesis Hotel Miami, Elliott was the executive chef for Spanish tapas restaurant and bar, Toro Boston.

AC Hotel Columbus Downtown has named a new executive team: Lisa Garner has been named general manager, Maxwell Chick has been named assistant general manager, and Jennifer Myers has been named director of sales and marketing. The team is leading operations for the property as it opens this spring.

Start-up interior design firm Campbell House has named Jennie Bowman chief marketing officer, and she will assist in finding and cultivating project opportunities. Bowman was most recently the regional director of business development for Wilson Associates, and also served as senior director of marketing and business development for NV5 Global Inc.

Unified Brands has named Ajay Kothari senior director of technology to lead a team of engineers and Brent Barkley senior director of strategic brand management for Randell and Avtec. In addition, Clay Thames has been promoted to senior director of strategic brand management for Groen, Power Soak, and CapKold.

