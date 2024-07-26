Group business is top of mind for hoteliers in 2024, with research finding that hoteliers are prioritizing ways to strengthen customer relationships, improve outreach with new and repeat business, and plan and execute events more effectively. With this research, Amadeus developed an enhanced Delphi solution. Designed to support teams from sales lead to execution, Delphi has been updated to better meet the needs of any hotel. Whether a small property with limited resources, a full-service hotel orchestrating large gatherings, or a hotel management company tracking portfolio performance, Delphi can be tailored and scalable to meet a range of needs.

At the core of the offering is a modern user interface built on the Einstein 1 Platform, enabling Delphi customers to get the combined Amadeus and Salesforce feature releases. Other updates include:

Widened accessibility and integrations for limited-service properties

Training options from self-onboarding to expert-led classes

Centralized database to grow relationships and repeat business

Comprehensive performance reports to identify trends and enable accurate forecasting

In addition, Amadeus is also expanding its sales and catering suite of solutions with the debut of Delphi Direct. The online booking platform enables hoteliers to transform how they capture group business by allowing meeting spaces to be booked directly on a hotel’s website.

“At Amadeus, we’re proud of our investment in this enhanced Delphi with new capabilities and a totally new look,” says Iain Saxton, senior vice president of on-property solutions, Hospitality, Amadeus. “Delphi has always been a trusted name in the industry, and this latest innovation now extends our full-service sales and catering solution to all types of hotels. Our customers will enjoy improved sales, meeting, and event planning, with the ability to sell online. The upgrades allow for true digital transformation.”