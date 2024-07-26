WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported higher performance results than the previous week and positive comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through July 20, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

July 14-20, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 73.5 percent (up 1.0 percent)

ADR: $165.91 (up 2.4 percent)

RevPAR: $122.02 (up 3.4 percent)

The U.S. RevPAR level was the highest for any week on record.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston saw the highest year-over-year increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 29.6 percent to 82.2 percent), ADR (up 20.3 percent to $135.65), and RevPAR (up 56.0 percent to $111.49). The market’s performance was impacted by the effects of Hurricane Beryl.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in San Francisco (down 14.1 percent to $140.09) and Seattle (down 12.4 percent to $195.52).