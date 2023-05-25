HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week and showed improved comparisons year over year, according to STR’s latest data through May 20, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance May 14-20, 2023 Percentage change from comparable week in 2022:

Occupancy: 67.5 percent (down 1.5 percent)

ADR: $158.53 (up 3.6 percent)

RevPAR: $106.98 (up 2.1 percent)

The U.S. occupancy level was the second highest for any week this year.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Washington, D.C., saw the highest year-over-year increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 9.3 percent to 83.2 percent), ADR (up 16.2 percent to $220.58), and RevPAR (up 27.0 percent to $183.60). The weekly occupancy level was the highest in the market since the start of the pandemic.

Of note, New York City saw the highest occupancy level (89.5 percent), helped by NYU’s commencement at Yankee Stadium.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Miami (down 17.6 percent to $149.00) and San Francisco (down 12.2 percent to $161.59).