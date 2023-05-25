OUTRIGGER Plans Acquisition of Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel

HONOLULU—OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group announced its plans to acquire Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel, a beachfront resort on the island of Maui. It is located on Kā‘anapali Beach, which spans 11 acres with 432 rooms. The transaction is expected to close on July 26, 2023, when the property will be rebranded as OUTRIGGER Kā‘anapali Beach Resort. The purchase price is not being disclosed.

The brand was founded in Hawai‘i 75 years ago and has experience in this market; OUTRIGGER currently owns and/or operates 26 resorts, hotels, and vacation condos throughout the island chain—including seven condominium resorts on Maui. In the last two years, OUTRIGGER added five beach resorts to its portfolio, including OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa on Hawai‘i Island, as well as three properties in Southern Thailand and a resort in the Maldives.

The Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel recently completed a $75 million property-wide renovation spanning two guestroom wings. The property offers Hawaiian cultural classes for guests alongside ocean activities such as outrigger canoe paddling and snorkel tours. Additionally, Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel is employing several sustainability initiatives, including the installation of solar panels, charging stations for electric vehicles, and water refill stations.

“With its pristine location along a three-mile stretch of sand, deep cultural connections, and authentic Hawaiian hospitality, Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel has tremendous synergy with the OUTRIGGER brand; we are honored for the opportunity to become stewards of this coveted property,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group. “Our intention, once the sale is finalized, is to craft a thoughtful plan to further enhance the resort grounds while retaining unique attributes that guests have cherished for years.”

Additionally, as part of this transaction, OUTRIGGER will also take ownership of The Plantation Inn. At this time, no changes are planned for this accommodation.