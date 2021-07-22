STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Reaches Highest Level Since October 2019

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel occupancy reached its highest level since October 2019, according to STR‘s latest data through July 17, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance July 11-17, 2021 Percentage change from comparable 2019 week:

Occupancy: 71.0 percent (down 8.7 percent)

ADR: $139.19 (up 1.8 percent)

RevPAR: $98.87 (down 7.1 percent)

Despite a four-point week-over-week improvement in hotel occupancy, ADR dipped slightly from the all-time high achieved the previous week.

Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans saw the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 5.8 percent to 59.5 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 36.6 percent to 56.3 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR increase over 2019 (up 32.4 percent to $208.13), while Tampa registered the highest RevPAR increase (up 29.2 percent to $119.54).

The largest RevPAR drops were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 55.6 percent to $94.29) and Boston (down 47.9 percent to $102.05).