Openings: Delta Hotels by Marriott Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites

On the coast of Chesapeake Bay is Delta Hotels by Marriott Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites, a 295-room property focused on highlighting small details. With an emphasis on simplicity, the property’s design—by Design Poole—evokes a nautical aesthetic to reflect the area. Lighthouses, shipwrecks, and a variety of maritime intricacies are featured throughout the property. Suites emphasize the coastal theme, some with separate living spaces, desks, and even kitchen layouts. The on-property restaurant Tin Cup Kitchen + Oyster Bar serves local cuisine that represents the eight oyster regions of Virginia; the eatery also has an outdoor patio extension called the Conservatory at Tin Cup. On the property’s main level is Café 2800, a full-service coffee and sandwich shop. The hotel’s Carter Hall seats up to 250 guests with audiovisual services and teleconferencing technology, making the space versatile for weddings, corporate meetings, and other events. The Delta Hotels by Marriott Virgina Beach also hosts oyster tasting and wine pairing classes in collaboration with Tin Cup Kitchen + Oyster Bar. Located near attractions like First Landing State Park, the property welcomes locals and travelers to indulge in a relaxing, beachfront hotel experience as well as local hiking and biking trails, outlets for fishing and crabbing, and boating docks.

At a Glance

Rooms: 295

Opened: March 2021

Owners: Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners and JDI Realty

Manager: Commonwealth Lodging

