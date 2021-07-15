HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—STR’s latest data through July 10, 2021, showed U.S. hotel occupancy continued to improve while average daily rate (ADR) reached the highest on record.

U.S. Hotel Performance July 4 through July 10, 2021 Percentage change from comparable 2019 week

Occupancy: 67.2 percent (down 9.3 percent)

ADR: $139.84 (up 5.4 percent)

RevPAR: $93.99 (down 4.4 percent)

Inflation aside, STR analysts note that hoteliers are taking advantage of pent-up leisure demand and higher spending travelers while trying to counter staffing shortages and rising operational costs in some regions. Additionally, with demand mostly transient, the usual lowering effect of discounted group rates at the higher end of the market is not occurring. Most of the higher ADR performances are outside of the major metro markets.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach saw the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 3.0 percent to 80.5 percent).

Advertisement

Minneapolis experienced the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 34.1 percent to 52.6 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR (up 44.7 percent to $225.14) and RevPAR (up 30.7 percent to $152.45) increases over 2019.

The largest RevPAR drops were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 55.2 percent to $89.11) and Boston (down 47.6 percent to $94.03).