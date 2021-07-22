This Week’s Comings & Goings

Lotte Hotels Corporation named Jim Petrus chief executive officer of Lotte Hotels and Resorts Americas. Before joining the company, Petrus was senior vice president of asset management—Hawaii hotels and resorts for Blackstone/BRE Hotels and Resorts, and he also held several roles with Starwood Hotels and Resorts during his career.

CHMWarnick has promoted multiple leaders to its executive team: Kristie Dickinson, Derek Olsen, and Larry Trabulsi have been promoted to managing director/executive vice president. Their combined efforts in these positions will include developing and repositioning the company for further success.

TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas has named Tim Muir chief development officer, and he is responsible for assisting in growing the company’s portfolio. Before joining TPG, Muir was most recently chief sales officer for Focus Brands, and throughout his career, he has worked in hospitality franchising, sales, and development.

Paul Adan has been named managing director of Latin America and the Caribbean, a newly created role for Radisson Hotel Group Americas. Adan will be leading the company’s development and operations teams in the region, and he will support franchised hotels throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

Springboard Hospitality—a Honolulu and Los Angeles-based hospitality management company—has named Elsie Florio head of curated marketing, and she is responsible for leading digital marketing efforts and brand positioning strategies for the firm’s portfolio. She previously launched Integrated Consulting, her hospitality-based firm.

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia has added Kelley Maddox vice president of sales to its executive team. Maddox is developing and implementing strategic marketing initiatives for the hotel. She is also responsible for daily operations of the sales department and executing event strategies in collaboration with the food and beverage team.

Alex Francis has been named general manager for Radisson Blu Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Francis has owned and managed multiple hotels and restaurants during his career. He has previously worked for Radisson Hotel Group Americas, overseeing the Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown.

André Brose has been appointed to general manager of Libo House, an Autograph Collection hotel in Newport Beach, California. Brose is overseeing daily management of the hotel’s operations and development in this position. Brose was previously a hotel manager for The West Hollywood EDITION in Los Angeles.

Nobu Ryokan Malibu in Malibu, California, has named Amir Vahdani hotel manager. Vahdani spent the previous 18 years with the Four Seasons brand, most recently serving as the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, and he also held the position of director of food and beverage for a hotel in the brand.

Denise Schultz is driving top-line sales, revenue, and asset management as senior director of sales and marketing for Grand View Lodge, Spa, and Golf Resort in Nisswa, Minnesota. Before her new position, Schultz was director of group sales for HEI Hotels and Resorts’ The Whitley and The Gwen.

Hyatt Place New York Chelsea has named Gary Maida area director of operations as the property prepared to open in August 2021. Maida is leading daily operations for the property and its associates. Maida was previously general manager of Hyatt Place New York Times Square and area general manager for Hyatt Place Midtown South and Hyatt Herald Square.

Trevor Warner has been named a senior advisor for PROVision Partners. Warner is the founder and president of Warner Consulting Group and has over 20 years of experience in hospitality technology consulting. In his new position, he is delivering advisory services and lending his technology knowledge to the company.

Boston-based design manufacturer of artistic mosaics with robotic technology Artaic has named Kait Paradowski design director. Paradowski is leading the company’s design department and in-house conception of design proposals for new clients. She was previously a design director for Carnegie Fabrics.