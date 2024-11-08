WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Nov. 2, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

October 27-November 2, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 60.8 percent (up 1.9 percent)

ADR: $154.99 (up 1.2 percent)

RevPAR: $94.22 (up 3.1 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa saw the largest occupancy lift (up 34.7 percent to 80.5 percent), due to continued displacement demand from Hurricane Milton.

New Orleans saw the highest increases in ADR (up 27.7 percent to $222.51) and RevPAR (up 53.3 percent to $169.73). The market’s performance was driven by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and the Annual ANCC Magnet and Pathway to Excellence Conference.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Las Vegas (down 28.8 percent to $151.47) and San Francisco (down 14.9 percent to $123.16).