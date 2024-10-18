CoStar: Holiday Calendar Shift Boosts U.S. Hotel Performance

Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: Holiday Calendar Shift Boosts U.S. Hotel Performance
By LODGING Staff
U.S. hotel performance

WASHINGTON—Helped by the Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day calendar shift, the U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Oct. 12, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance
October 6-12, 2024
Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 70.3 percent (up 2.4 percent)
ADR: $166.88 (up 1.4 percent)
RevPAR: $117.28 (up 3.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans saw the largest performance lifts across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 20.1 percent to 75.6 percent), ADR (up 13.1 percent to $194.70), and RevPAR (up 35.9 percent to $147.18). The market’s performance was driven by the Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition and Conference.

Atlanta saw the second-highest increases in occupancy (up 15.6 percent to 77.5 percent) and RevPAR (up 20.6 percent to $102.59), due to displacement demand from Hurricane Milton.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Oahu Island (down 10.3 percent to $218.20) and Tampa (down 9.8 percent to $88.67), the latter due to the impacts of Hurricane Milton.

STR’s upcoming Weekly Insights Blog will include analysis of the Hurricane Milton impact and the continued effects of Hurricane Helene.

