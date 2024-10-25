WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through October 19, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

October 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 70.1 percent (up 1.6 percent)

ADR: $169.85 (up 2.5 percent)

RevPAR: $119.01 (up 4.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa saw the largest occupancy lift (up 23.6 percent to 83.7 percent), due to continued displacement demand from Hurricane Milton.

Miami saw the highest increases in ADR (up 29.9 percent to $245.28) and RevPAR (up 35.5 percent to $179.72). Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Adobe MAX 2024 drove the market’s performance.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Las Vegas (up 19.5 percent to $192.14) and Denver (down 12.5 percent to $105.98).