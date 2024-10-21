Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: September Reports Mixed U.S. Hotel Performance Results
CoStar: September Reports Mixed U.S. Hotel Performance Results

By LODGING Staff

WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed performance results from the previous month, according to September 2024 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance
September 2024
Percentage change from September 202):
Occupancy: 64.6 percent (down 2.5 percent)
ADR: $162.63 (up 1.2 percent)
RevPAR: $105.04 (down 1.3 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New York City experienced the highest occupancy level (down 0.8 percent to 87.0 percent), driven by the United Nations General Assembly, Fashion Week, and the U.S. Open.

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included New Orleans (53.6 percent) and Tampa (61.4 percent).

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

