HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. hotel performance data for the week of July 5-11, 2020, showed mostly flat occupancy and lower room rates from the previous week, according to STR. Compared to July 7-13, 2019, occupancy declined 38 percent to 45.9 percent, average daily rate (ADR) dropped 26.8 percent to $97.33, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 54.6 percent to $44.67.

U.S. Hotel Industry KPIs July 5-11, 2020 vs. July 7-13, 2019 Occupancy: 45.9% (-38.0%)

ADR: $97.33 (-26.8%)

RevPAR: $44.67 (-54.6%)

Top 25 Market Performance — July 5-11, 2020

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets for the week of July 5-11, 2020, showed lower occupancy (39.2 percent) and ADR ($96.69) than all other markets.

Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Va., was the only one of those major markets to reach a 60 percent occupancy level (60.4 percent). Two additional markets surpassed 50 percent occupancy: Detroit (54.9 percent), and Atlanta (50.1 percent).

Advertisement

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (19.1 percent); Boston (28.6 percent); and Orlando, Fla. (28.9 percent).

Of note, in New York occupancy was 37 percent, down from 40.1 percent the week prior. In Seattle, occupancy was 32.4 percent—virtually flat from the previous week.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE