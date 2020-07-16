WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) sent letters on Wednesday to the Trump Administration, the National Governor’s Association, and the United States Conference of Mayors commending governors and mayors across the country who have standardized the use of face coverings in all indoor public spaces while urging a consistent standard practice across all 50 states.

“We are grateful to the more than two dozen governors and numerous mayors who have standardized the use of face coverings in all indoor public spaces and we strongly encourage your fellow elected leaders to follow suit by expanding face-covering requirements,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “The use of face coverings by guests in hotels will instill confidence with other guests and employees that every hotel is a safe place to visit and work. We believe that governors and mayors play the leading role in promoting the use of face coverings to help halt the spread of COVID-19.”

Hotels have put in place rigorous standards for cleaning and safety and these enhanced guidelines are rooted in recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). AHLA’s Safe Stay initiative brings a new level of focus and transparency to an industry already built on cleanliness, featuring endorsements by hospitality leaders in all 50 states and Canada and a recently launched companion training course.

