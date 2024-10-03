Charlotte, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the 45th Extended Stay America Premier Suites located in Pueblo, Colorado. Developed by BEP Pueblo Hospitality LLC, constructed by Integrated Hospitality Construction LLC, and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, this new property will add to the extended-stay experience in the region.

The four-story, 124-room, newly constructed Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Pueblo offers amenities to meet the needs of today’s travelers, including WiFi, breakfast, cable, a fitness room, onsite guest laundry, and Extended Stay America Premier Suites’ lobby with additional vending options. All suites include kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, and dishes, as well as signature bedding, recliner, and workspace.

“The newly opened Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Pueblo marks a significant milestone as the Premier Suites brand enters Colorado,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “With its strategic location and proximity to companies and attractions, the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Pueblo will meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. As the extended stay segment leader, working with companies like BEP Pueblo Hospitality, Integrated Hospitality Construction, and Aimbridge Hospitality allows us to provide long-term accommodations and meet the increasing demand for extended stays in the Pueblo community.”

“BEP Pueblo is excited to open the Extended Stay America Premier Suites in Pueblo, Colorado,” said Steve Daniel, founding partner, Blueline Equity Partners LLC. “We believe this product will be best in class for Pueblo, and we look forward to our collaboration with Aimbridge to ensure that guests will enjoy an exceptional experience at a great value.”

Situated off I-25, the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Pueblo offers access to business centers and attractions. Guests are near several medical centers, including the Parkview Medical Center, Colorado Mental Health Institute, St. Mary Corwin Medical Center, and Park West Medical Center. Additionally, the property is close to Colorado State University Pueblo, Pueblo Community College, the Pueblo Zoo, and Lake Pueblo State Park.