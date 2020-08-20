HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. weekly hotel occupancy hit 50 percent for the first time since mid-March, according to the latest data from STR. Compared to the same week last year, occupancy for the week of August 9-15 declined 30 percent year-over-year to 50.2 percent, average daily rate (ADR) fell 23 percent to $101.41, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) dropped 46.1 percent to $50.87.

U.S. occupancy has risen week over week for 17 of the last 18 weeks, although growth in demand (i.e., room nights sold) has slowed. The week ending March 14 was the last with occupancy of at least 50 percent.

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets for the week of August 9-15 showed lower occupancy (42.2 percent) and ADR ($99.29) than all other markets.

Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, was the only one of those major markets to reach a 60 percent occupancy level (65.3 percent). Four additional markets reached or surpassed 50 percent occupancy: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-New Jersey (52.7 percent); San Diego, California (51.8 percent); Detroit, Michigan (51.5 percent); and Los Angeles/Long Beach, California (50.8 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (22.8 percent) and Orlando, Florida (29.9 percent).

