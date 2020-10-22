HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel occupancy for the week of October 11-17, 2020, was virtually flat from the previous week at 50.1 percent, according to the latest data from STR. The week prior (October 4-10), U.S. weekly hotel occupancy hit 50 percent for just the second time since the low point of the pandemic. In August, occupancy hit 50 percent for the first time since mid-March before dipping back below 50 percent again.
U.S. Hotel Industry Performance
Oct. 11-17, 2020 vs. Oct. 13-19, 2019
Occupancy: 50.1% (-30.7%)
ADR: $97.69 (-28.3%)
RevPAR: $48.91 (-50.3%)
Compared to the week of October 13-19, 2019, occupancy for the week of October 11-17, 2020, declined 30.7 percent year over year to 50.1 percent, average daily rate (ADR) fell 28.3 percent to $97.69, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) dropped 50.3 percent to $48.91.
Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (44.4 percent) but higher ADR ($101.56) than all other markets for the week of October 11-17.
Eight of those major markets reached or surpassed 50 percent occupancy, led by Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia (53.7 percent); San Diego, California (53.5 percent); and Phoenix, Arizona (52.9 percent).
Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (20 percent), and Orlando, Florida (35.7 percent).