STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy and ADR Dipped Slightly

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—STR’s latest data through August 14, 2021, shows that U.S. hotel occupancy and average daily rate (ADR) dipped from previous weeks.

U.S. Hotel Performance August 8-14, 2021 percentage change from 2019 comparable week

Occupancy: 65.7 percent (down 8.4 percent)

ADR: $139.18 (up 5.9 percent)

RevPAR: $91.45 (down 3.0 percent)

While the metrics were down week over week, comparisons with 2019 remained consistent, which is further evidence of seasonality in the data as more schools return to class and leisure demand wanes. Concern around COVID-19 cases also persists across the country.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach saw the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 0.4 percent to 80.0 percent) and the highest RevPAR increase when compared with 2019 (up 24.3 percent to $131.07).

Advertisement

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 36.8 percent to 56.9 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR increase over 2019 (up 24.1 percent to $185.00).

The largest RevPAR drops were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 55.2 percent to $96.42) and New York City (down 39.9 percent to $122.06).