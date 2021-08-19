This Week’s Comings & Goings

Remington Hotels has announced Mauri Berry as vice president of digital marketing. Berry’s responsibilities include increasing third-party opportunities for the company through marketing and digital strategies. And before her new position, she was a corporate director of eCommerce for Peachtree Hotel Group.

Angie Gheen has been named vice president of operations for Arbor Lodging Management. Gheen will be leading operations for the Hilton and Marriott hotels that are in the Arbor Lodging Management portfolio; she was previously vice president and general manager for the Newark Courtyard/Residence Inn hotel in California.

Mark Vanderwielen is joining Viceroy Hotel Group as area general manager for Hotel Zelos, Hotel Zetta, and Hotel Zeppelin, all of which are part of Viceroy Hotels & Resorts’ Urban Retreats collection. Prior to leading the three properties, Vanderwielen was vice president of hotel and property operations for the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Opening early fall, Neil DeGuia has been named complex general manager and chief enthusiast of the dual-branded Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central and Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Central Loop. During his career, DeGuia has held roles including general manager of the Hyatt Regency Deerfield and the Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Lombard Oak Brook.

Lake Austin Spa Resort has named JoAnn Lenhardt general manager of the property and resort operations following its recent renovation. Previously, Lenhardt was director of operations for the Fairmont Mission Inn & Spa for Accor Hotels, and during her career, she worked with Marriott International for 14 years.

Kyle Jackson has been named general manager of The Study at the University of Chicago, where he will oversee the hotel’s opening and ongoing operations. Jackson’s previous positions have included director of operations for Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, where he was responsible for building the hotel’s business.

Motto by Hilton New York City Chelsea has appointed Bassim Ouachani to general manager and Ryan Cortese to director of sales and marketing for the property as it opens this fall. Ouachani will lead daily operations of the property and its efficiency, and Cortese is leading sales and marketing strategies.

Lukus Grace and Jennifer Dawood have been named general manager and director of sales and marketing respectively for Thompson Buckhead. Grace was previously hotel manager of Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, and Dawood was previously director of marketing for W Hotels of Atlanta, including downtown, midtown, and Buckhead hotels.

Clayton Members Club & Hotel in Denver, Colorado, has named Esther Lee Leach director of membership development and engagement, and she will work with the former head of membership Rachel Smith as she transitions into a consultant position for the hotel and surrounding property.

McKibbon Hospitality has announced Jamie Tudico new market director of sales for three of its Asheville properties: Kimpton Hotel Arras, Aloft Asheville Downtown, and AC Hotel by Marriott Asheville Downtown. Tudico was previously vice president of sales and marketing for Milan Hotel Group.

Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina has named John Rovie director of sales and marketing; in this position, Rovie is supervising all related efforts and initiatives, including leisure sales, digital marketing, advertising, and public relations. Before joining the property, Rovie was director of sales and marketing for the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort.

Ben Premack is director of business strategy for the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort in Maui, Hawaii. Premack’s role encompasses overseeing business and growth strategy for the resort. And Premack was most recently area director of sales and marketing for the Hyatt Regency Denver and Grand Hyatt Denver.

Prabeen Prathapan is joining the Balboa Bay Resort as executive chef of the A+O Restaurant | Bar, the Lighthouse Room, and its Seafood Sunday Brunch series, as well as its other culinary offerings. Prathapan was previously executive chef of Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach before joining Balboa Bay Resort.

Hotel Wailea is welcoming Bryan McMahon to lead restaurant operations as executive chef. This is McMahon’s first executive chef position. McMahon worked for Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group in the hospitality sectors at properties like Hotel Bel Air, the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire, and the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

TraknProtect has appointed Chris Wieland to the company’s Board of Advisors, where he will provide technical and industry knowledge to help the management and development teams implement new offerings. Wieland was previously the chief technical officer for Tantus Networks, Innflux, and Cloud5 Communications.

Paula Argento has been named to the board of advisors for Luxury Hotel Advisors. Argento will use her experience and commercial real estate experience to provide advice for the board. Argento is currently managing director for Argento Global, and she is also a principal of Argento International Law Firm.

Dan Weede has been named a partner for Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP, a law firm. Weede’s experience crosses all real estate sectors, including mix-use and multifamily development. Weede during his career was a co-founder and former president of professional networking group Atlanta Hospitality Alliance.

Hotel worker safety technology company ROAR for Good hired Peter Klebanoff as senior vice president, business development. Klebanoff has been working in sales strategies that accelerate technology company growth for the past few years, and he will implement strategies to increase market share in his new position.