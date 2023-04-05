HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel gross operating profit per available room (GOPPAR) exceeded the pre-pandemic comparable and was the highest since October 2022, according to STR’s February 2023 P&L data release. EBITDA was the only key bottom-line metric on a per-available-room basis to come in lower than February 2019.

U.S, Hotel Performance GOPPAR: $77.37 (up 1.6 percent)

TRevPAR: $217.20 (up 3.7 percent)

EBITDA PAR: $51.63 (down 0.6 percent)

LPAR (Labor Costs): $73.70 (up 2.9 percent)

“The profit-and-loss metrics followed typical industry trends, improving from the prior month,” said Raquel Ortiz, STR’s director of financial performance. “Both GOPPAR and GOP margins were the highest since last fall, while profit margins came in just one percentage point below 2019. Profit margins for limited-service hotels are further behind in recovery than full service, likely due to increasing labor costs that bear heavier weight on the bottom line.”

“An increase in top-line group demand is beginning to show in the bottom line, as catering & banquet revenues are inching closer to 2019 levels and meeting space rentals and services charges surpassed that threshold. On a per-operating-room basis, nearly all F&B revenues outpaced the pre-pandemic comparables.”

Ten of the major markets realized both GOPPAR and TRevPAR levels higher than the 2019 comparables.

“February was a slower month for markets that are more dependent on groups and conventions, such as Atlanta, San Francisco, and Minneapolis,” Ortiz said. “Warmer markets have remained at the top, with Phoenix showing the highest TRevPAR recovery and second highest GOPPAR recovery for the month, helped by peak season and Super Bowl LVII.”