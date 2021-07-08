STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Dipped, But ADR is Up

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—While U.S. hotel occupancy dipped from previous weeks, average daily rate (ADR) was up from the comparable 2019 period, according to STR’s latest data through July 3, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance June 27 through July 3, 2021 (percentage change from comparable 2019 week):

Occupancy: 65.4 percent (down 0.1 percent)

ADR: $135.35 (up 5.8 percent)

RevPAR: $88.51 (up 5.7 percent)

Occupancy dipped because of Fourth of July weekend’s approach, but overall comparisons were more favorable because of low performance during the 2019 comparable week. That week in 2019 was lower because the holiday fell on a Thursday.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Phoenix (up 14.0 percent to 60.2 percent) and Detroit (up 13.1 percent to 64.4 percent) saw the only double-digit occupancy increases over 2019.

Advertisement

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 32.0 percent to 50.9 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR increase over 2019 (up 35.1 percent to $219.60), while Phoenix saw the highest jump in RevPAR (up 43.1 percent to $66.11).

The largest RevPAR drops were in New Orleans (down 45.3 percent to $66.48) and San Francisco/San Mateo (down 39.6 percent to $80.13).