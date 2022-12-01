STR: Thanksgiving Holiday Affects U.S. Weekly Hotel Performance

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, U.S. hotel performance came in lower than the previous week and showed mixed comparisons to 2019, according to STR’s latest data through November 26, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

November 20-26, 2022

Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 50.4 percent (down 0.5 percent)
ADR: $135.49 (up 20.4 percent)
RevPAR: $68.27 (up 19.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Minneapolis reported the largest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 7.6 percent to 42.0 percent).

Phoenix posted the highest ADR (up 42.7 percent to $151.24) and RevPAR (up 44.8 percent to $85.05) increases over 2019.

San Francisco (down 21.0 percent to $73.73) registered the only RevPAR decrease from 2019.

