The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa Begins Renovation

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, South Carolina—The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa announced that it has embarked on a $10 million renovation to reimagine the resort’s existing 416 guestrooms to grow to 419 rooms including 32 suites. The renovation has a scheduled completion and reveal slated for Spring 2023. During the renovation, the resort will remain open with no impact on other areas.

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa has tapped Ellis Adams Design to transform the resort’s rooms and suites into an extension of the island’s landscape. The resort’s refreshed accommodations balance wellness and adventure. Taking cues from nature, the color palette was derived from the island’s shores and marshlands, foliage, and skies.

“Since 1988, The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa has been delivering approachable luxury with personalized service and energizing experiences, empowering guests to feel their best and make unforgettable memories. This investment in refreshing our guest rooms and suites will truly provide our guests a sense of the island and allow us to maintain our positioning as a leading resort in the South,” said Mike Tighe, general manager.

The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa has eight different room types along with seven suite options for guests to choose from, all with balconies and Westin’s Signature Heavenly Bed. Renovated suites will include the Resort and Carolina King suites as well as the Atlantic, Vice Presidential, and Presidential suites, with additional plans to unveil two new suites for families and group trips in the coming months.