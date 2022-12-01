SureStay Hotel Group Surpasses 400 Properties Worldwide

PHOENIX—BWH Hotel Group announced that SureStay Hotel Group has surpassed 400 properties around the world with 250 hotels now open in North America. In the premium economy segment, SureStay Hotel Group is expanding its presence across markets and offers a selection of hotels with different features and amenities. Launched six years ago, SureStay Hotel Group has remained a fast-growing brand that offers travelers consistent levels of comfort, cleanliness, and service.

“Economy hotel development has proven resilient over the last few years and SureStay has established BWH Hotel Group as a leader in the premium economy segment,” said Larry Cuculic, president and CEO, BWH Hotel Group. “Eclipsing 400 hotels worldwide and 250 across North America is a proud milestone for our brand. The economy segment is set to remain top-of-mind with value-conscious travelers as well as developers, and we’re excited about the future of each brand under the SureStay Hotel Group umbrella.”

Consisting of SureStay, SureStay Plus, SureStay Studio, and SureStay Collection, the group continues to grow among developers in the premium economy space. SureStay Hotel Group has an average RevPAR of $48.72 and an average ADR of $91.44; the brand’s recent financial performance is combined with a fee structure aimed at return on investment for the membership.

Select hotels that have joined the portfolio recently include:

Revel Hotel Minot, SureStay Collection by Best Western (Minot, North Dakota, United States)

Salt Lake Plaza Hotel, SureStay Collection by Best Western (Salt Lake City, Utah, United States)

SureStay Hotel by Best Western Spicer (Spicer, Minnesota, United States)

SureStay Studio by Best Western Clarkview (Angeles City, Philippines)

Forshaws Hotel, Sure Hotel Collection by Best Western (Blackpool, Great Britain)

Sure Hotel by Best Western Hilden-Duesseldorf (Hilden, Germany)

“SureStay Hotel Group has experienced remarkable growth in recent years and the milestones achieved prove that our premium economy brand has quickly become one of the fastest-growing brands in the hotel industry,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer, BWH Hotel Group. “SureStay is resonating with investors, and the quick-to-market development, strong cash flow, and impressive profit margins are extremely beneficial to owners—especially as we navigate the current industry and economic challenges. With a strong pipeline and interest from new developers, we look forward to continuing to expand SureStay’s presence across the globe.”

The brand’s properties are given systems and support with access to websites, global partnerships and sales teams, and a revenue management system.