STR Data for July 19-25: Occupancy and Room Rates Up Slightly

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.—U.S. hotel performance data for the week of July 19-25, 2020, showed slightly higher occupancy and room rates from the previous week, according to STR.

U.S. Hotel Industry KPIs July 19-25, 2020 vs. July 21-27, 2019 Occupancy: 48.1% (-37.9%)

ADR: $99.24 (-27.3%)

RevPAR: $47.75 (-54.8%)

Compared to the same week last year (July 21-27, 2019), occupancy declined 37.9 percent to 48.1 percent, average daily rate (ADR) dropped 27.3 percent to $99.24, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 54.8 percent to $47.75.

U.S. occupancy has risen week over week for 14 of the last 15 weeks, although growth in demand (i.e., room nights sold) has slowed, according to STR.

Advertisement

Top 25 Market Performance — July 19-25, 2020

For the week of July 19-25, aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (40.8 percent) and ADR ($97.32) than all other markets.

Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, was the only one of those major markets to reach a 60 percent occupancy level (66.1 percent). Four additional markets reached or surpassed 50 percent occupancy: Detroit (55.2 percent); Atlanta (50.5 percent); Philadelphia-New Jersey (50.4 percent); and San Diego (50 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (22.7 percent); New Orleans (28.3 percent); and Miami/Hialeah, Fla. (30.7 percent).

Of note, in New York occupancy was 36.3 percent—up slightly from 35.9 percent the week prior. In Seattle, occupancy increased to 35.1 percent from 34.2 percent the previous week.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE