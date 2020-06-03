HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — STR data for the week of May 24-30 showed another small rise from previous weeks in U.S. hotel performance. Year-over-year declines remained significant, although not as severe as the levels recorded previously. Compared to the week of May 26-June 1, 2019, occupancy declined 43.2 percent to 36.6 percent, average daily rate (ADR) dropped 33.3 percent to $82.94, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell 62.1 percent to $30.34.

Previous weekly U.S. weekly occupancy levels were: 35.4 percent (May 17-23), 32.4 percent (May 10-16), 30.4 percent* (May 3-9), 28.9 percent* (April 26-May 2), 26.2 percent* (April 19-25), 24.4 percent* (April 12-18), and 22 percent* (April 5-11).

“A seventh consecutive week of higher demand and occupancy was highlighted by three submarkets actually showing positive year-over-year occupancy comparisons for the weekend,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights. “Two of those areas, Titusville/Cocoa Beach and Melbourne/Palm Bay, likely received a boosted from the SpaceX launch activities on Saturday. The third submarket, Corpus Christi, further supports previous analysis that there is demand ready to return, but for now, it is more visible from leisure sources and in destinations that are set up well for drive-to business.”

“Because the situation intensified more toward the end of the week, and because there has not been a great deal of demand in downtown areas because of the pandemic, there wasn’t a noticeable impact from protests and the unrest occurring in major cities,” Freitag added. “That is something to monitor in our next dataset and perhaps beyond depending on how the situation plays out.”

Top 25 Market Performance — Week of May 24-30

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed larger year-over-year declines than the national averages for the week of May 24-30: occupancy down 51.1 percent to 33.9 percent, ADR down 41.5 percent to $86.82, and RevPAR down 71.4 percent to $29.48.

Six of the Top 25 Markets saw occupancy levels above 40 percent: New York (47.6 percent); Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia (44.2 percent); Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida (44 percent); Phoenix (42.5 percent); Atlanta (40.7 percent); and Detroit (40.4 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (12.5 percent); Boston (22.6 percent); and Orlando (24.5 percent).

Of note, in Seattle occupancy for the week of May 24-30 was 28.1 percent—up slightly from 27.6 percent the week prior.

*Data updated on June 3, 2020, from previously reported numbers.

