HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—In January 2021, the U.S. hotel industry showed higher performance levels from the prior month, according to data from STR.

U.S. Hotel Performance January 2021 vs. January 2020 Occupancy: 39.3% (-28.3%)

ADR: $90.79 (-27.8%)

RevPAR: $35.72 (-48.2%)

Compared with January 2020, occupancy declined 28.3 percent year over year in January 2021 to a level of 39.3 percent—up from December’s level of 36.7 percent. Average daily rate (ADR) declined 27.8 percent to $90.79—down slightly from the previous month—and revenue per available room (RevPAR) dropped 48.2 percent to $35.72—up slightly from December’s level of $33.76. January’s occupancy and RevPAR levels—though higher than December’s performance—remained closer to the earlier months of the pandemic.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Oahu Island, Hawaii, reported the lowest January occupancy level (23.6 percent), which represented a 72.9 percent decrease in year-over-year comparisons.

Miami, Florida, reported the highest occupancy level (54.5 percent), which was down 32.3 percent year over year. The market also showed the highest ADR ($195.08), which represented a 25.5 percent decline year over year. The next highest occupancy levels were seen in Tampa, Florida (54.2 percent), and Phoenix, Arizona (49.3 percent). In addition to Miami, six other markets posted ADR above $100.

Overall, the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy but higher ADR than all other markets.

