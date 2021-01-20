HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—The U.S. hotel industry showed performance levels closer to earlier months of the pandemic, according to December 2020 data from STR.

Compared to December 2019, December 2020 occupancy fell 32.2 percent year over year to a level of 36.7 percent, average daily rate (ADR) dropped 27.6 percent to $91.96, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 51 percent to $33.76. Occupancy and RevPAR were the lowest since May, while ADR was up slightly from the previous month.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Oahu Island, Hawaii, reported the lowest December occupancy level (23.6 percent), which represented a 71.6 percent decrease in year-over-year comparisons.

Miami/Hialeah, Florida, reported the highest occupancy level (48.8 percent), which was down 37.6 percent year over year. The market also showed the highest ADR ($187.01)—a 26.1 percent decline year over year. The next highest occupancy levels were seen in Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida (48.4 percent), and Atlanta, Georgia (45.3 percent). In addition to Miami, five other markets posted ADR above $100.

Overall, the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy but higher ADR than all other markets.

