STR: ADR and RevPAR Hit Highest Levels Since Early March 2020

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel occupancy remained flat from the previous week, while the country’s ADR and RevPAR levels reached their highest since the beginning of March 2020, according to STR‘s latest data through April 3, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance March 28-April 3, 2021: Occupancy: 57.9%

ADR: $112.76

RevPAR: $65.33

The occupancy level was 1 point below the pandemic peak reached two weeks prior. The RevPAR value represented 73.1 percent of the comparable 2019 level, which is the closest that the United States has come to RevPAR recovery territory in STR’s Market Recovery Monitor.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa (84 percent) and Miami (75.9 percent) experienced the highest occupancy levels. The lowest occupancy levels of the Top 25 Markets came in Minneapolis (39.2 percent) and Boston (42.0 percent).

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed slightly lower occupancy (57.3 percent), but higher ADR ($121.03) than all other markets. The Top 25 Markets showed the largest week-over-week increase in ADR and reached their highest level in the metric since the middle of March 2020.