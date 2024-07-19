JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming—SpringHill Suites Jackson Hole, a 121 all-suite property centrally located in downtown Jackson, Wyoming, has announced the completion of its property-wide redesign and transformation. Inspired by the nature of the surrounding area and Teton Range, the renovations encompass enhancements across the property including a refresh to all suites; a new arrival experience with the redesign of the lobby and added business center; updated touches to the fitness center; and upgrades to all 1,500 square feet of meeting and event spaces.

“We are excited to welcome guests to the newly revitalized SpringHill Suites Jackson Hole,” said Robert Nolan, chief operating officer of Crystal Creek Hospitality. “What they’ll find is an exciting new chapter for the property—one that is deeply rooted in the destination, bringing the awe-inspiring elements of the outdoors into the interior space, capturing the magic and essence of our remarkable surroundings.”

Led by design firm EDGEiD, the redesign includes a blend of modern and traditional elements that pay homage to Jackson’s history. The property’s natural color scheme embraces earthy tones found in the surrounding landscape while organic textures like leather accents and weathered metals pair with textiles and finishes.

All 121 suites have a residential vibe and include various art pieces and photos shot by local Jackson photographer Ryan Sheets. The Queen Suites have a collection of local flora and fauna including alfalfa flower buds, lupine wildflowers, as well as a Shiras moose and an American dagger moth, while the King Suites have regional wildlife with pieces depicting a falcon, grizzly bear, wolf, and native plants such as the wild blue flax, bluebells, green rabbitbrush, and aspen trees. Each piece, including murals, serves as a visual homage to the biodiversity of the valley brought together with a canvas-wrapped print depicting a backpack against a map of Jackson in the background.

Advertisement

With a modern aesthetic with a fresh color scheme, the debut of the hotel’s newly redesigned lobby includes additional seating and lounge areas, new carpets, wallcoverings, furnishings such as rope lighting and hanging chandeliers, and a new business center located adjacent to the lobby.

Anchoring the property-wide renovation is a collection of original artwork created for the hotel and curated by Jude Smith of The Art Makery. This artwork includes various mixed-media textured art pieces celebrating the destination, including a multi-panel wooden collage of a map of Snake River running across a series of local newspaper clippings. The property has a 10-foot wide, four-foot tall illuminated topographical sculpture of the Teton Range by artist Christopher Warren. The custom sculpture, located behind the front desk, uses a combination of layered painted wood and back-lit laser-etched acrylic to depict roughly 50 miles of the Teton Range’s 8,600 feet of elevation changes. Additional art pieces that can be found throughout the property include a “Greetings from Wyoming” vintage postcard-inspired piece that welcomes guests as they arrive at the hotel; various wildlife, including a bear and elk, made with more than 480 coins; the Grand Tetons made with suede, leathers, and acrylics; and a mixed-media photo of the local birch trees framed by leather woven dowel rods on a 10×3 canvas.

“Collaborating with The Yarrow Group to bring our custom design to life was an inspiring experience as their vision motivated us to enhance the space and create a true sense of place for visitors and guests alike,” said Kari Bennett, founder and CEO of EDGEiD. “Bringing our extensive expertise in hospitality design to the table, we were able to transform SpringHill Suites Jackson Hole into an immersive experience that beautifully intertwines the awe-inspiring natural elements of the Tetons with modern design, immediately conveying the spirit and splendor of Jackson Hole.”

Located near downtown Jackson and a drive to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Park, SpringHill Suites Jackson Hole has a lobby and dining area, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool and hot tub, and over 1,500 square feet of flexible meeting rooms.