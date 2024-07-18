WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported higher performance results than the previous week but lower comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through July 13, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

July 7-13, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 69.2 percent (down 3.7 percent)

ADR: $158.21 (down 1.5 percent)

RevPAR: $109.51 (down 5.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston saw the highest year-over-year increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 13.4 percent to 72.2 percent), ADR (up 22.4 percent to $137.17), and RevPAR (up 38.8 percent to $98.97). The market’s performance was impacted by the effects of Hurricane Beryl.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Denver (down 29.4 percent to $125.40) and San Diego (down 26.7 percent to $188.40).