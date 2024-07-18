Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Higher Weekly Performance Results
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceMarket Reports

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Higher Weekly Performance Results

By LODGING Staff

WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported higher performance results than the previous week but lower comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through July 13, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance
July 7-13, 2024
Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 69.2 percent (down 3.7 percent)
ADR: $158.21 (down 1.5 percent)
RevPAR: $109.51 (down 5.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston saw the highest year-over-year increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 13.4 percent to 72.2 percent), ADR (up 22.4 percent to $137.17), and RevPAR (up 38.8 percent to $98.97). The market’s performance was impacted by the effects of Hurricane Beryl.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Denver (down 29.4 percent to $125.40) and San Diego (down 26.7 percent to $188.40).

Previous article
Drury Hotels Company Launches Meetings With More Program
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Meetings & Events

Drury Hotels Company Launches Meetings With More Program

LODGING Staff -
Finance & Development

The LCP Group Originates Construction Financing for Moxy Centennial Olympic Park

LODGING Staff -