NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the appointment of Christopher Trick as chief marketing and performance officer. In this new role, he will lead the company’s greater marketing and revenue-focused efforts.

“We congratulate Christopher Trick on his new role as chief marketing and performance officer, a key position that marks an exciting new chapter for Sonesta,” said John Murray, CEO of Sonesta. “Chris is known industry-wide for his energetic and enthusiastic leadership, collaborative spirit, and data-driven yet creative approach. We are confident that in this new position on our leadership team, he will continue to successfully execute his strategic and competitive vision for the company, further amplifying Sonesta’s presence through innovative marketing solutions.”

Trick assumes this new role after four years as Sonesta SVP and chief marketing officer, managing brand marketing and media (B2C & B2B), e-commerce, product development, public relations, field marketing, distribution, and channel management services. For more than 20 years, he has helped hospitality companies grow their business footprints. He has expertise in customer experience, acquisition and retention, consumer engagement, brand strategy, and hospitality marketing. Under his leadership, earlier this year Sonesta relaunched its website as a single storefront for all 13 brands and rolled out the Sonesta Travel Pass program across the Red Lion legacy brands in March.

Prior to joining Sonesta, Trick worked in various roles including marketing, brands, sales, distribution, revenue management, and loyalty at Red Lion Hotels Corporation, Realogy, Marriott International, Wyndham Hotel Group, La Quinta, and IHG.