NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta announced a new incentive program that provides a 2 percent incentive to franchisees who use Sonesta’s procurement program for purchasing needs. This initiative offers financial benefits to owners and underscores Sonesta’s commitment to transparency and franchise relationships.

Owners will receive the 2 percent incentive based on their spending with Sonesta-contracted suppliers under both the Avendra program and other Sonesta-negotiated contracts. This incentive will be paid quarterly as a credit on franchise fee statements. Additionally, Sonesta will provide a mobile app purchasing platform (EPRO) to help franchisees identify and purchase cost-saving products from Avendra and other suppliers.

Sonesta’s franchise owner incentive program is the first program of this scale and is expected to enhance franchisee growth and retention.

“With our owner-centric approach at Sonesta, we believe in fostering strong, transparent relationships with our franchisees,” said Keith Pierce, EVP and president franchise and development, Sonesta. “Our procurement incentive program demonstrates our commitment to providing exceptional value and support to our owners. By offering to sponsor the technology and provide a significant financial benefit, we not only enhance our competitive edge but also can help our franchisees succeed and provide more reasons to grow with us.”

Sonesta will cover the technology investment cost for EPRO, helping to ensure franchisees continue to receive tools without financial strain.

“Sonesta ensures transparency in its operations and treats franchisees with the same respect and consideration as its owned and managed properties,” said Paul Davis, head of strategic sourcing, Sonesta.