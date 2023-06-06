Sonesta Expands Portfolio With Two New Soft Brands

NEWTON, Massachusettes—Sonesta International Hotel Corporation announced the debut of two soft brands within its expanding portfolio: Classico, A Sonesta Collection, and MOD, A Sonesta Collection. These new soft brands offer independent hotel owners the opportunity to affiliate with Sonesta’s network while retaining their own hotel names, identities, designs, and styles. All Classico and MOD hotels will be included on Sonesta’s website and have access to its distribution channels and services.

Classico, positioned in the upper-upscale segment, blends locality with global appeal. Marketed by Sonesta’s Luxury and Lifestyle Lodging Development Team, each Classico property will have an identity and offer local cuisine, traditional service, and interiors. The result is an experience that welcomes guests to each destination. The first Sonesta Classico brand property is the 40-room Z Ocean Hotel in Miami, Florida’s South Beach neighborhood, which opened on May 1, 2023.

MOD, positioned within Sonesta’s upscale portfolio, offers flexibility by catering to lifestyle and travel needs. Each MOD hotel will have interior designs and amenities, such as food and beverage options. The first MOD property will launch as Hotel 11 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

“Sonesta is proud to unveil Classico and MOD, extending our suite of offerings with distinct brands that we believe will appeal to both franchisees and consumers,” said Elizabeth Harlow, Sonesta’s chief brand officer. “Classico’s upper-upscale identity is a unique alternative to The Royal and The James brands. MOD’s modern upscale brand allows owners and developers to maintain the qualities that make their hotels unique.”

“As we have strengthened Sonesta’s franchising capabilities over the past two years, we recognized the opportunity for additional growth through soft branding,” said Brian Quinn, chief development officer, Sonesta. “The launch of Classico and MOD continue Sonesta’s growth trajectory and we anticipate great success with continued expansion in the upper-upscale and upscale segments.”

In September 2021, Sonesta Franchising debuted in the United States with a platform of franchise services, hotel operations, and franchise support. Sonesta Franchising now has 19 brands with a range of hotel service levels to meet travelers’ needs. Sonesta Franchising provides franchisees with options across the upper upscale, upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments.

