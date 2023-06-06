Park Plaza Hotels Europe Selects IDeaS as RMS Provider

LONDON—IDeaS has been selected as the preferred RMS provider for Park Plaza Hotels Europe (PPHE Hotel Group). Following a process, IDeaS’ G3 RMS was selected for its automation and integration within the wider tech stack. G3 RMS will be deployed at 17 properties, including Park Plaza branded hotels across the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, as well as art’otels in Amsterdam, Rome, and in London at its newest property, art’otel London Battersea Power Station. The installation of IDeaS G3 RMS is scheduled for Q2 2023, following the roll-out of a system-wide training program designed by IDeaS for PPHE Hotel Group.

Pricing capabilities: The IDeaS system enables simultaneous pricing across hotel products based on demand patterns to increase profitability.

Centralize insights and management: With efficiency and portfolio oversight a need, Park Plaza realized a centralized clustered revenue management environment was a need for the group.

Darren Thacker, director of revenue, digital marketing, and analytics, PPHE Hotel Group, said, “IDeaS G3 RMS will revolutionize revenue management within our group. The system’s intuitive and automated decision-making is what helped it stand out from the competition. With IDeaS, we’ll be able to respond more quickly to changing market conditions than we could previously, providing peace of mind that our rates will always be optimized and in line with our business strategies.”

Michael McCartan, area vice president, EMEA, IDeaS, said, “Park Plaza Hotels Europe is well recognized within Europe for delivering innovative, customer-focused experiences across its Park Plaza and art’otel brands. We’re delighted to be working with them to elevate their revenue management and help them achieve their strategic objectives and improve their commercial results.”