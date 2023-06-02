First Sonesta Essential Opens in Vacaville, California

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Sonesta Essential Vacaville. The 86-room, upper-midscale, select-service property is the first Sonesta Essential branded hotel in Sonesta’s portfolio.

Sonesta Essential provides guests with the essentials for their stays. Sonesta Essential has elevated bedding as part of the brand’s sleep program, WiFi, hot breakfast, all-day coffee, and a fitness center.

“Having launched the Sonesta Essential brand earlier this year, we are excited to open our first Essential property in the heart of California’s Wine Country near Napa Valley,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president franchise and development. “This hotel opening demonstrates continued progress in franchising and development as we add and refine brands within our portfolio to satisfy the needs of both customers and owners.”

“As a world-renowned tourist destination, California Wine Country is the perfect place for a Sonesta Essential property,” said Abraham Gottlieb, owner of Sonesta Essential Vacaville. “With travelers in the area often on the go, Sonesta Essential provides all the necessities for a convenient, comfortable hotel stay while allowing guests the option to spend more of their time and money on their experiences and creating lasting memories outside of the hotel.”