WASHINGTON—As over 80 percent of hotels experience staffing shortages, hoteliers are offering potential hires incentives to fill open positions, according to a new survey of hoteliers conducted by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).

Seventy-five percent of respondents are increasing wages, 64 percent are offering greater flexibility with hours, and 36 percent are expanding benefits—but 87 percent say they are still unable to fill open positions.

Eighty-two percent of survey respondents indicate they are experiencing a staffing shortage, 26 percent severely so—meaning the shortage is impacting the hotel’s ability to operate. The most critical staffing need is housekeeping, with 40 percent ranking it as their top hiring need.

These numbers have increased slightly from January 2023, when 79 percent of survey respondents indicated they were experiencing a staffing shortage. The figures have improved since May of 2022, however, when 97 percent of survey respondents indicated they were experiencing a staffing shortage, 49 percent severely so.

Respondents to the most recent survey are attempting to fill almost nine positions per property, up from seven positions in January but still down from 12 vacancies per property in May 2022.

These staffing challenges are resulting in historic career opportunities for hotel employees. There are more than 100,000 hotel jobs currently open across the nation, and as of April, national average hotel wages were at an all-time high of more than $23 per hour. Since the pandemic, average hotel wages have increased faster than average wages throughout the general economy.

“The need for workers throughout the lodging industry continues to drive historic career opportunities for hotel employees, who are enjoying record wages and better benefits and flexibility than ever before,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “That’s why AHLA and the AHLA Foundation remain focused on growing the industry’s talent pipeline through workforce recruitment and retention initiatives like the Foundation’s Empowering Youth and Registered Apprenticeship programs. But there is still more to be done. We need Congress to help address workforce shortages with bipartisan solutions, including those that create opportunities for more immigrants to enter the American economy.”

As of April, the United States had nearly 10.1 million job openings, but only 5.7 million unemployed people to fill them, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Congress can help hoteliers address workforce shortages by taking the following actions: