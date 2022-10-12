SoftBank Robotics America Deploys Robotic Hospitality Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO—SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA), the North American arm of Gausium, announced a partnership to deploy indoor automated robotic solutions to the U.S. market. The partnership will focus on helping companies adopt, integrate, and scale robotic solutions within their organizations.

X1 and the Scrubber 50 Pro (S50) are the first two solutions being deployed to support companies struggling with labor shortages or transforming working ways. These robots work alongside employees to alleviate tasks so employees can focus on other responsibilities, resulting in efficiency, employee and customer satisfaction, streamlined operations, and reduced employee turnover.

X1, an autonomous foodservice solution for the hospitality industry, is equipped with three serving trays that can hold up to 30 kilograms. Its collision-free and spill-proof technology allows X1 to run food and beverages to several tables at a time, charting the path to tables or back to the kitchen while navigating customers, employees, furniture, and other robots. The robot’s shock mitigation mechanisms have a stable delivery experience of drinks or liquid dishes. In addition to assisting with food running, X1 also helps servers bus tables so they can spend more time with customers and turn over tables quicker.

The partnership has deployed its first fleet of X1’s to The Hall On The Yard, a 12,250-square-foot full-service food hall with nine restaurants in Orlando, Florida.

Following the commercialization and deployment of Whiz—an autonomous vacuum cleaner—SBRA is expanding its portfolio of cleaning robots with the introduction of the S50 Pro. S50 Pro is a four-in-one scrubbing, sweeping, dust-mopping, and sanitizing solution. S50 Pro can simultaneously clean and disinfect floors, spot clean by detecting and removing stains before they spread, and send messages to operators when it encounters large wastes that require additional cleaning support.

“Gausium’s technology is at the forefront of commercial service robots. Their products are smart, safe, and simple, enabling customers to easily adopt them into their businesses,” said Brady Watkins, president of SoftBank Robotics America. “To truly solve the labor shortage many industries are facing, we are helping companies go beyond adoption and focus on the integration and scaling of their technology to maximize the value our solutions offer.”

“SBRA is the right partner to bring our products to market throughout the United States,” said Allen Zhang, chief of overseas business of Gausium. “Their holistic customer support continues after the point of sale and ensures all adopters are receiving the expected return on experience and investment when utilizing our robots.”