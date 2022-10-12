VERO BEACH, Florida—Red Roof announced the opening of the dual-branded Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach. The dual-branded hotel has a combined 173 rooms, comprised of 112 standard rooms and 61 extended-stay suites. The property’s standard guestrooms offer WiFi access, TVs, access to cable, and more. Extended-stay guestrooms offer storage options, kitchenettes with full-size refrigerators, weekly housekeeping service, and more. The dual-brand concept also allows guests of each property to benefit from their combined amenities and offerings, which include a marketplace to purchase snacks, onsite washers and dryers, and an outdoor pool.

“The Red Roof Inn & HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach brings the best elements of economy and extended-stay lodging to picturesque Vero Beach,” said Matthew Hostetler, chief development officer at Red Roof. “Red Roof Inn and Hometowne Studios are the perfect pairing for this area, giving travelers more options when booking a room while providing operators greater control of their property’s booking revenue. This property is a welcome addition to the white sands of Vero Beach.”

The Red Roof Inn is a pet-friendly hotel and its rooms have WiFi, coin laundry, and flat-screen TVs with cable. All HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof rooms also include kitchenettes with full-sized refrigerators, weekly housekeeping, and more. Dishes are not provided in the rooms, but guests are provided with cooktops at check-in and kitchen kits are available for purchase at the front desk.

The hotel is located near Vero Beach, the Vero Beach Outlets, Vista Plantation Golf Club, and the Holman Stadium at Jackie Robinson Training Center, among other attractions. The property is nearby restaurants, as well as Melbourne International Airport.

Red Roof Inn & HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach participates in RediRewards from Red Roof. The hotel also participates in Red Roof’s RediClean program, designed to help keep guests and staff safe.