Highline Hospitality Partners Acquires Residence Inn Norwalk

BIRMINGHAM—Highline Hospitality Partners, the hospitality investment platform launched by Highline Real Estate Partners, announced the acquisition of its ninth property with the purchase of the Residence Inn Norwalk, Connecticut.

The Highline Hospitality Partners team has over 60 years of experience in sourcing, purchasing, asset-managing, renovating, repositioning, and selling hospitality properties and has operated all classes of hotels and resorts.

“We are proud to add the Residence Inn Norwalk to our growing portfolio of hotels,” said Highline Hospitality Partners’ Managing Partner Chuck Pomerantz. “This is our first property in Connecticut, and we are looking forward to getting acquainted with the city of Norwalk and providing best-in-class accommodations for visitors.”

Advertisement

Located in downtown Norwalk, the hotel is near attractions like the Maritime Aquarium and Bartlett Arboretum and Gardens.

The hotel offers apartment-style suites complete with a fully equipped kitchenette, amenities, separate living space, and access to the in-room streaming package including Netflix and Hulu Plus. Guests can also use the 24-hour fitness center and Internet.

Dining options include the SONO rooftop Sky Bar & Café, Lobby Bar, and a convenience store available to guests. There are a variety of restaurants in the downtown area within walking distance of the hotel.