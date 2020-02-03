NEW YORK — SIXTY Collective recently announced that The Silverstone Companies, LLC., the vertically integrated hospitality and lifestyle investment firm, has acquired a stake in the company, including the exclusive rights to development in Asia. With an initial $35 million investment, SIXTY Collective will expand its core brand, SIXTY Hotels, throughout North America into key primary and secondary markets, including Miami, Washington, D.C., Dallas, San Francisco, Nashville, Wilmington, N.C., and Charleston, S.C., among others. In addition to the management growth of the primary brands, SIXTY Collective also announced the launch of a spinoff brand, CIVILIAN Hotels.

“Silverstone is thrilled to partner with SIXTY Collective. It is an honor for us to help lead the brand’s expansion along with the company’s visionary and arbiter of the ultrahip hotel, Jason Pomeranc, for an art-driven, boutique experience that will better serve the needs of consumers. Leveraging the SIXTY brand’s marketing, design, operational, and technological expertise, the global expansion will position SIXTY Hotels at the forefront of the boutique-hotel industry,” said Sam Bakhshandehpour, CEO and managing partner of The Silverstone Companies.

SIXTY Collective also announced the launch of CIVILIAN Hotels, a new hospitality venture that will marry form and function, and employ cutting-edge technology, flexible floor plans, exquisite design, and boutique practices for the experience-desired consumer. Debuting in 2020, this modern boutique concept will not only be geared towards the next-generation traveler but will also be made accessible and affordable.

“This is an exciting time for SIXTY Collective. We are on a mission to break new ground with aggressive expansion plans scheduled for 2020. Our companies share a future focus approach to developing properties that blend authenticity and diversity with bespoke, culturally-driven experiences, transformative travel, and dedication to reducing our carbon footprint,” said Jason Pomeranc, founder and CEO of SIXTY Collective. “Building on what we do best, SIXTY is on the course of rapid development and expansion. With the launch of Civilian, this investment will also provide SIXTY with the opportunity to create a democratic response to an a-la-carte revolution that has placed a new generation of value-oriented, experience-hungry consumers in the driver’s seat. Together we will usher in a new era of hospitality that prioritizes the guest experience over everything.”

With combined experience in food & beverage, Cultivate Hospitality Group, Silverstone’s full-service food and beverage platform, will collaborate with SIXTY to broaden existing offerings and develop new dining concepts to add to the current portfolio.

