PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE) recently reported the five U.S. markets with the largest hotel construction pipelines at the close of 2019 (listed below). The number of projects under construction is at an all-time high with 1,768 projects and 237,362 rooms.

The five markets with the most projects already in the ground, which collectively accounted for 16 percent of the total number of projects currently under construction across the country, are New York (107 projects/17,268 rooms), Dallas (47 projects/5,894 rooms), Los Angeles (46 projects/7,064 rooms), Atlanta (46 projects/5,643 rooms), and Nashville (37 projects/6,634 rooms).

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Denver had the highest number of new projects announced into the pipeline with 19 projects/2,372 rooms. Following Denver is Atlanta with 18 projects/2,613 rooms, Phoenix with 14 projects/1,907 rooms, Orlando with 14 projects/1,855 rooms, and then Dallas with 13 projects/1,467 rooms.

Reflecting the strong cyclical highs in the pipeline, LE’s forecast for new U.S. hotel openings will continue to rise in 2020 and 2021, with a 2.3 percent and 2.4 percent growth rate, respectively. In 2020, the markets topping the forecast are New York City (66 projects/8,424 rooms), Dallas (34 projects/4,073 rooms), Atlanta (27 projects/3,162 rooms), Houston (27 projects/2,585 rooms), and Nashville (23 projects/3,001 rooms). In the 2021 forecast, Dallas tops the list (39 projects/4,381 rooms), followed by Houston (34 projects/3,313 rooms) and New York City (33 projects/5,680 rooms).

LE analysts also highlighted the importance of monitoring markets with large pipelines as compared to their existing supply of open and operating hotels. These markets are likely to see the fastest supply growth and largest supply-demand variances over the next few years. At the end of 2019, there are 15 of the top 25 markets with total pipelines in excess of 15 percent of their current census. Nashville tops this list of markets at 34 percent, followed by Los Angeles, Detroit, Miami, Dallas, and New York.

U.S. Markets With the Largest Hotel Pipelines — Year-End 2019