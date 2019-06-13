Six Questions for Leaders in Hotel Management

6 What is the role of technology in hotel management?

“As much as technology has streamlined things, we can’t rely on it to nurture the relationships that are important in this industry. From an outsider’s perspective, an established hotel is stabilized and needs less energy, so a representative can take on more accounts. In reality, you have to continue updating strategy and consistently communicate to multiple channels for a hotel to continue to be profitable.”

Kirk Pederson

President

Kokua Hospitality