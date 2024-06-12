Hotel Equities Names Aik Hong Tan Chief Investment Officer

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hotel Equities (HE) announced Aik Hong Tan as chief investment officer. Tan serves as a principal for Greenwood Hospitality, which joined HE through a strategic partnership in March 2022. With 25+ years of experience in the financial and hospitality sectors, Tan has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic acumen, which will be crucial in his expanded role as chief investment officer. His expertise has been used in expanding Greenwood’s portfolio of hotels, where he will continue to serve as a principal.

As chief investment officer, Tan will lead investment strategies and partner with HE’s Chief Development Officer Joe Reardon, capitalizing on new opportunities to grow the portfolio and deliver value to stakeholders. He will oversee strategic investments, feasibility, acquisitions, and financial planning.

“Aik’s exceptional leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in HE’s success from day one of our strategic partnership with Greenwood,” said Brad Rahinsky, president and CEO, Hotel Equities. “His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow, innovate, and identify ways we can better serve our clients. We are immensely thankful to have him lead in this new capacity where he will undoubtedly elevate our capabilities and offerings.”

“I am honored to take on the role of chief investment officer. This is an exciting opportunity to build on our successes and drive further growth and innovation. I look forward to working with our talented team to achieve new heights and create lasting value for our stakeholders,” said Tan.

Advertisement

Tan holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Accountancy from the National University of Singapore and serves on the Executive Advisory Board for the Fritz Knoebel School of Hospitality Management at the University of Denver.